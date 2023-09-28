4 Killed After Truck Rams Auto In Maharashtra, Driver Was Drunk: Cops

Four passengers died on the spot, while three persons were injured. (Representational)

Four passengers were killed and three injured after a truck rammed into an auto rickshaw in eastern Maharashtra's Chandrapur city, police said on Thursday.

The truck driver, who was under the influence of alcohol, has been taken into custody, an official said.

The incident took place in Babupeth locality of Ramnagar area around 9 pm on Wednesday, he said.

The truck was heading for Chandrapur from Ballarshah while the auto rickshaw, carrying seven passengers, was going in the opposite direction.

While on a railway bridge, the truck driver lost control of the steering wheel and hit the rickshaw which was trying to avoid a pothole, the police official said.

Four passengers died on the spot, while three injured persons were rushed to the government hospital in Chandrapur, he said.

The truck driver fled from the spot but was apprehended by Ramnagar police on Thursday morning. A case of rash driving was registered against him and further investigation is on, the official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)