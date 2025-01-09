4 Killed After Silo Collapses At Chhattisgarh Plant, Many Feared Trapped

Four workers were killed and four more are feared trapped after a silo at a steel plant collapsed in Chhattisgarh's Mungeli district on Thursday, police said.

The accident took place in the afternoon at the Kususm Steel plant located in Mungeli's Saragaon area, said Mungeli Superintendent of Police Bhojram Patel.

The silo - a tall cylindrical iron structure used to store bulk materials - collapsed on around eight workers present at the site, according to officials.

After being alerted, police reached the spot and a rescue operation was launched, the official said.

Efforts are now underway to rescue the trapped workers.