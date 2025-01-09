Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

4 Killed After Silo Collapses At Chhattisgarh Plant, Many Feared Trapped

The accident took place in the afternoon at the Kususm Steel plant located in Mungeli's Saragaon area, said Mungeli Superintendent of Police Bhojram Patel.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
4 Killed After Silo Collapses At Chhattisgarh Plant, Many Feared Trapped
Efforts are now underway to rescue the trapped workers.

Four workers were killed and four more are feared trapped after a silo at a steel plant collapsed in Chhattisgarh's Mungeli district on Thursday, police said.

The accident took place in the afternoon at the Kususm Steel plant located in Mungeli's Saragaon area, said Mungeli Superintendent of Police Bhojram Patel.

The silo - a tall cylindrical iron structure used to store bulk materials - collapsed on around eight workers present at the site, according to officials.

After being alerted, police reached the spot and a rescue operation was launched, the official said.

Efforts are now underway to rescue the trapped workers.

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Chhattisgarh Plant, Kusum Steel Plant, Kusum Steel Plant Rambod
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.