Explosion At Firecracker Godown in Madhya Pradesh, 4 Killed, Several Under Debris

Four people died and some others were suspected to be buried under the debris after an explosion at a house where firecrackers were stored in a godown at Banmor Nagar in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

Seven others were injured as the godown was packed with crackers ahead of Diwali.

"We are investigating whether the blast was due to the gunpowder or due to a gas cylinder exploding. All the injured are critical; they have severe burn injuries," said Morena Collector Bakki Kartikeyan.

Machines and men were deployed to clear the debris. Police and the administrative officials reached the spot, said Inspector General of Police Rajesh Chawla to news agency ANI.

In a similar incident in Punjab three years ago, more than 20 people were killed in a blast at a firecracker factory in Batala, days ahead of Diwali.