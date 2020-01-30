4 Indians Found Dead In Nepal, Police Suspect Suffocation

According to Nepal Police, Sahajad Hussain, 30, his wife Saddab Khatun and their two-year-old daughter and six-year-old son were found dead beneath a pile of sacks in their rented room.

Four Indian nationals belonged to the same family, the police said. (Representational)

Kathmandu:

Four Indian nationals, including two children, belonging to the same family died after they were crushed beneath a pile of gunny sacks in Nepal, the second tragedy to strike Indians in the Himalayan nation this month.

The incident happened in Siddharthanagar area of No 5 province of western Nepal.

They belonged to Bihar.

The four might have died of suffocation, according to preliminary reports.

Their bodies have been kept in a hospital in Rupandehi district for post-mortem.

The police said they are conducting further investigation into the matter.

Eight Indian tourists, including four minors, from Kerala died in Nepal last week after they fell unconscious due to a suspected gas leak from a heater in their room at a resort in Makwanpur district.

