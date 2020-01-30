4 Indians Found Dead In Nepal, Police Suspect Suffocation

Four Indian nationals belonged to the same family, the police said. (Representational)

Four Indian nationals, including two children, belonging to the same family died after they were crushed beneath a pile of gunny sacks in Nepal, the second tragedy to strike Indians in the Himalayan nation this month.

The incident happened in Siddharthanagar area of No 5 province of western Nepal.

According to Nepal Police, Sahajad Hussain, 30, his wife Saddab Khatun and their two-year-old daughter and six-year-old son were found dead beneath a pile of sacks in their rented room.

They belonged to Bihar.

The four might have died of suffocation, according to preliminary reports.

Their bodies have been kept in a hospital in Rupandehi district for post-mortem.

The police said they are conducting further investigation into the matter.

Eight Indian tourists, including four minors, from Kerala died in Nepal last week after they fell unconscious due to a suspected gas leak from a heater in their room at a resort in Makwanpur district.