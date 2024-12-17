Four People Pose As Cops, Rob Students At Gunpoint In Delhi

Police have so far recovered Rs 1 lakh of the looted cash.

Delhi Police has arrested four persons for allegedly robbing a group of students at gunpoint by posing as police officers, officials said on Tuesday.

"On December 10, six students living in a rented flat in Subhash Nagar were targeted by the accused. Posing as police officers, they accused the students of engaging in illegal activities, including running an illegal call centre. They also told the students that an immediate search of their premises was required. Under this pretext, the accused robbed them of approximately Rs 1.55 lakh at gunpoint before fleeing from the scene," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Vichitra Veer, said.

A probe was launched after the victims reported the matter to the Hari Nagar police station, which led to the arrest of three accused persons identified as Manpreet Singh, Junaid Wasid, and Kuldeep Singh, the DCP said.

Based on the disclosures made by the trio during interrogation, police arrested a fourth accused, Sarabjeet, from Tilak Nagar.

During questioning, the accused confessed to the crime and revealed that they believed the students were running some illegal activity for which they would refrain from reporting the robbery to the police, the DCP said.

Police have so far recovered Rs 1 lakh of the looted cash, a pistol, a live cartridge, and a car used in the crime, the officer said.

