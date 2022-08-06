4 From Gujarat Arrested For Duping Man Over PAN Card Update: Police

The accused have been remanded in police custody till August 9.

Four persons were arrested by Mumbai police from Surat in neighbouring Gujarat for their alleged involvement in duping people by seeking their details for PAN card update, an official said on Saturday.

As per complainant Rohit Ghuste, in March he had got a call on his mobile phone about a PAN card update and was asked to click on a link to upload the requisite details, the official said.

"Immediately after Ghuste's wife clicked on the link, Rs 1.40 lakh was fraudulently withdrawn from his bank account. After he approached police, a probe first zeroed in on the Surat-based mobile phone shop of Ashish Bodara and Jemish Virani," he said.

"The duo led us to their associates Vipul Boghra and Pradeep Rangani. We have recovered 153 credit cards, several mobile phones and other documents that were used as part of this racket," the Amboli police station official said.

They have been charged with offences under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act and have been remanded in police custody till August 9, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)