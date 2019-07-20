4 Earthquakes Hit Arunachal In 24 Hours, Highest Among Them 5.5 Magnitude

North-east earthquakes: There have been no reports of injuries or damage to buildings

Four earthquakes of 5.5, 5.6, 3.8 and 4.9 magnitudes hit Arunachal Pradesh one after another on Friday and the early hours this morning, the Meteorological Department said.

There have been no reports of injuries or damage to buildings by the earthquakes that lasted a few seconds each time.

The first earthquake of 5.6 magnitude happened at 2.52 pm at a depth of 10 km in East Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday. The tremors were felt in state capital Itanagar, Guwahati in neighbouring Assam and Dimapur in Nagaland, the Meteorological Department said on its website.

The second one of 3.8 magnitude was recorded at 3.04 pm on Friday, also at the depth of 10 km at another site in East Kameng.

The third 4.9 magnitude one was recorded at 3.21 pm. Its epicentre was at a depth of 95 km in Kurung Kumey district of Arunachal, the department said.

The fourth jolt was reported from East Kameng again with a magnitude of 5.5 on the Richter's scale at 4:24 am today.

According to seismologists, the north-eastern region comes under "Zone 5" on the seismic map, making the states susceptible to earthquakes. "Zone 5" covers the areas with the highest risks.

