4 Drown While Taking Selfie At Lake In Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Four persons drowned while taking a selfie at a lake in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place at Ghodazeri Lake, some 106 km from the district headquarters, around 4.30 pm, an official said.

A group of eight youngsters from Shegaon village in Warora tehsil went for a picnic at the lake, where four of them slipped while taking a selfie and drowned, he said.

The police and disaster management team have launched a search operation to trace them, the official said.

The men have been identified as Manish Srirame (26), Dheeraj Zade (27), Sanket Modak (25) and Chetan Mandade (17), he said, adding that the water level in the lake has increased due to rains in the area.

"The remaining members of the group alerted the police. A search operation has been launched at the site to trace the men," said Reena Janbhandu, additional superintendent of police, Chandrapur.

