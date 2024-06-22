4 Dead In Huge Blast At A Factory In Gurugram

A video from the accident site showed how the entire area lit up with that huge blast.

Four people were killed in an explosion at a fireball manufacturing factory in Daulatabad Industrial Area of Gurugram, said police.

The incident took place in the early hours of Saturday, said police.

Around 24 fire engines rushed to the spot to bring the fire under control.

"We brought fire tenders from nearby fire stations and blasts were still happening then. Around 24 fire tenders were deployed in the operation. This factory manufactures fireballs which is like a fire extinguisher," said fire officer Ramesh Kumar.

The nearby buildings also suffered damage, said the fire officer. Kaushik, Arun, Prashant and Ram Avadh died in the accident.

Officials said that as many as 15 people were inside the factory when the incident occurred.

A five-member team has been formed to investigate the cause of the accident.

Witnesses said explosions were heard throughout the night.

The explosions were so strong that several kilos of iron sheets were thrown around and damaged panels worth lakhs of rupees, said police. The companies in the vicinity also suffered huge losses.