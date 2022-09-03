4 Dead, 24 Injured After Truck Hits Stationary Bus In UP's Barabanki

The bodies of those who died have been sent for post-mortem.

Four people died and about 24 others were injured after a truck hit a bus carrying migrant workers in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki on Saturday.

The accident took place when a double-decker bus was hit from behind by a truck near Mahungupur in Barabanki. The double-decker bus, carrying Nepali migrant labourers, was on its way to Goa when one of its tyres got punctured. The driver of the bus then parked the vehicle on the side of the road and was in the middle of changing the tyre when a speeding truck hit the vehicle from behind.

Out of about 60 passengers on board, four were killed and 24 were injured. The injured were admitted to the Barabanki district hospital for treatment where the doctors sent six of the wounded to Lucknow Trauma Centre, said Barabani senior police officer Purnendu Singh.

"The remaining passengers are safe and we are in the process of sending them back to Nepal," said Mr Singh.

The bodies of those who died have been sent for post-mortem and further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of deaths in road accidents with 24,711 deaths recorded in 2021.

As many as 1.73 lakh people lost their lives in around 4.22 lakh traffic accidents in the country in 2021.