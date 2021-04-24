4 Cryogenic Tanks For Oxygen Transport Being Airlifted From Singapore: Report

A C-17 aircraft of the IAF took off from the Hindon airbase in the outskirts of Delhi (Representational)

Amid the grim COVID-19 situation in the country, four cryogenic tanks, to be used for the transportation of oxygen, are being airlifted from Singapore today.

A Home Ministry official said the four empty tanks are being brought to India by a heavy lift transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force.

A C-17 aircraft of the Indian Air Force took off from the Hindon airbase in the outskirts of Delhi for Singapore's Changi airport early on Saturday morning, the official told news agency Press Trust of India.

After loading the tanks, the aircraft is expected to land at Panagarh air base in West Bengal this evening, another official told Press Trust of India.

On Friday, the Union Home Ministry said it was in talks for the import of high-capacity oxygen-carrying tankers from Singapore and the United Arab Emirates.

The move came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the country.



