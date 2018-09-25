4 Crore People Benefitted From Fair Price Medicine Shops: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee was spoaking about the benefits of cheap medicines in Bengal (File)

Around four crore people have benefitted from the discounts provided at fair price medicine shops across West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said today.



The chief minister, on the occasion of World Pharmacists' Day, also said that that some of these fair price shops offer up to 77 per cent discount on maximum retail price of medicines.



"Today is World Pharmacists' Day. You will be happy to know that 115 Fair Price Medicine Shops are functional in #Bangla, providing discounts up to 77% on MRP," Ms Banerjee, who is currently on an official tour to Europe, tweeted.



"Till 31st December 2017, discount of more than Rs 1,100 crore has been availed by almost 4 crore people," the chief minister added.



World Pharmacists' Day was established by International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) in 2009 to acknowledge and appreciate the skills and expertise pharmacists bring to primary healthcare.

