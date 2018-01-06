Blast In Jammu And Kashmir's Sopore, 4 Policemen Killed

Sopore IED blast: No terror group has claimed responsibility for the massive explosion so far.

All India | Edited by | Updated: January 06, 2018 13:07 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Blast In Jammu And Kashmir's Sopore, 4 Policemen Killed

An improvised explosive device targetted policemen in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore.

Srinagar:  Four policemen were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore town on Saturday when an improvised explosive device or IED went off in a market.  The attack was aimed at a patrol unit of the police.

The terrorists had planted the remote-controlled IED near a shop in a lane between 'Chotta Bazaar' and 'Bada Bazaar'. It was detonated when the policemen reached the scene while doing their rounds this morning, news agency Press Trust of India reported, quoting officials. Three shops were also destroyed in the massive explosion.

No terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

The area was cordoned off and a search operation is underway, a police officer told news agency IANS.

Shops in the market were closed and the area was largely deserted due to a strike called by separatists over the 1993 massacre, in which 57 people were killed in firing by security forces.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti expressed her condolences for the families of those killed.

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted: "Very sad news from #Sopore. May the four brave J&K police personnel killed in the line of duty today rest in peace."

On Monday, three terrorists of Jaish-e Mohammad had launched a post-midnight attack at a CRPF training centre in Pulwama. Five security personnel had been killed before the terrorists could be killed in the encounter.

Comments
Close [X]
Among the three terrorists was a 16-year-old, the son of a policeman from Kashmir. He was found carrying 24 grenades and a video message that asked young men in Kashmir to join the terror group.

The attack, the police said, was meant to avenge the death of Noor Mohammad Tantray or Chhota Noora, a top terrorist of the group.

Trending

SoporeJammu and Kashmir

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Triple TalaqHot YogaLiving HealthyDalit protestsPrice ComparisonDealsUmar KhalidSouth Africa vs IndiaUS Cuts Aid To Pakistan

................................ Advertisement ................................