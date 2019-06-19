4 Children, Stuck In Ropeway Trolley, Rescued In Jammu And Kashmir

The children were left hanging in the trolley for hours altogether. (Representational)

Four children stuck in a ropeway cradle over Jammu's Tawi river, were rescued after a three-hour-long operation today, the officials said.

The children were left stranded midway over the fast-flowing river on the way to their school in Pattangarh village, 33 km from Udhampur, they said.

As the children reached midway over the river, the system broke down, leaving them hanging in the cradle for hours altogether, they added.

A rescue team headed by senior civil and police officers was rushed to the spot and the children were rescued.