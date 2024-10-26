4 Charred To Death As Fire Breaks Out At Gurugram House

The victims were living in a rented house in J block of the society.

Four people died after they were charred to death as a fire broke out at a house in Saraswati Enclave in Gurugram on Friday. The tragic incident took place late at night while the victims were sleeping in the same room, officials said.

The victims, all residents of Bihar, have been identified as Mohammad Mushtaq (28), Noor Alam (27), Sahil (22), and Aman (17).

They were living in a rented house in J block of the society, officials added.

According to a relative of the victims, Mushtaq and Alam worked as tailors in a garment factory in Gurugram. The 17-year-old victim is a Class 10 student, studying in the same vicinity. While, Sahil, a friend, was visiting them.

"When we went to the incident spot, there was a lot of smoke...we could not go anywhere near it. The police came immediately and called for the fire brigade team. But, it was too late," he said.

The cause of the fire has not yet been revealed, however, according to one of neighbours, it was due to a short circuit.

Further investigation is underway, the police said.