4 Boys Feared Drowned Near Mumbai's Juhu Beach, Search Operations On

Four boys were feared drowned in the sea near Mumbai's famous Juhu beach today. A group of five boys, between the ages of 12 to 15 years, went missing at nearly half kilometer from the shore after they ventured into the rough seas.One of the boys was rescued by a local fisherman.

A rescue opertation is underway and divers from the Navy and Coast Guard have been called in. The fire brigade, police and ambulances have been mobilised to the scene. "High tide in sea is causing difficulty in search operation," said an official.

This comes as cyclone Biparjoy is gushing over the Arabian Sea with gusty winds pounding Mumbai. The civic authorities have already warned people and fishermen against venturing into the sea because of the rough conditions witnessed ahead of the landfall of Cyclone 'Biparjoy' off Gujarat coast on June 15.

At every Mumbai beach, there are life guards appointed by the city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC. There are also several red flags at the beaches, indicating big waves and strong currents.