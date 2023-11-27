4 Arrested For Beating, Urinating On Man In UP's Meerut, Circulating Video

Three more men have been arrested in the case involving the beating and urinating on a man in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. This takes the total number of arrests to four -- one person was arrested yesterday. The police had filed a case after a video of the attack was widely circulated.

The victim, who had just taken his intermediate exam, was attacked on November 13 when he was visiting his aunt.

He had failed to return home that night. When he turned up the next morning, bruised and battered, he told his family about the beating, but not the urination incident. He revealed all when the video surfaced a few days later.

In the video, the amen can be seen drinking and beating the victim and then one person urinated on him. The victim can be heard pleading with them not to record his humiliation. The attackers included two of his friends, his family has alleged.

A First Information Report has been filed against seven people, four of whom have been identified. "The main accused has been arrested," a police officer said yesterday. The cause of the fight is still not known.