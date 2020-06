The Himalaya region is highly prone to earthquakes. (Representational)

A medium intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hit Ladakh on Friday evening, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The quake occurred at 8.15 pm at a depth of 25 kilometres, it added.

The Himalaya region is highly prone to earthquakes.

