4,000 People Evacuated In Gujarat As Narmada Crosses Danger Mark

Gujarat received heavy rain this monsoon season. (AFP)

Nearly 4,000 people living along the banks of the Narmada river in Gujarat's Bharuch district were shifted to safer places during the last three days as the river's water level rose above the danger mark, officials said on Thursday.

Narmada's water level has gone past the 31 feet mark due to discharge of over 7 lakh cusec of water from the Sardar Sarovar Dam, officials said.

"The river has swollen because of the continuous release of water from the Sardar Sarovar Dam. More than 3,900 people were shifted from low-lying areas in Bharuch,” they said.

Two teams of the National Disaster Response Force and one of from the State Disaster Response Force have been deployed in various parts of the district to shift

The water level in Sardar Sarovar dam touched an all-time high mark of 137.28 metres on Thursday, which is just 1.4 metres short of the Full Reservoir Level.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.