Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

38 Inmates Test HIV Positive At Guwahati Central Jail

Sources said several of these inmates at Guwahati Central Jail have a reported history of drug use.

Read Time: 1 min
trusted source trusted source
Share
38 Inmates Test HIV Positive At Guwahati Central Jail
Sources said the HIV cases were not linked to drug use inside the prison
Guwahati:

At least 38 inmates have tested positive for HIV at the Central Jail in Guwahati, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The cases were detected during medical screening conducted after the inmates were admitted to the jail in judicial custody. The testing is part of the health checks carried out on newly admitted prisoners.

Sources said several of these inmates have a reported history of drug use. However, they clarified that the HIV cases were detected through screening after their admission to the jail and were not linked to drug use inside the prison.

Routine screening at the jail also covers other health conditions, including hepatitis and other infectious diseases.

Officials associated with the Assam State AIDS Control Society are stationed at the jail and assist with HIV testing and related medical procedures, sources said.

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
HIV, Guwahati Central Jail
img
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com