38 Inmates Test HIV Positive At Guwahati Central Jail

At least 38 inmates have tested positive for HIV at the Central Jail in Guwahati, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The cases were detected during medical screening conducted after the inmates were admitted to the jail in judicial custody. The testing is part of the health checks carried out on newly admitted prisoners.

Sources said several of these inmates have a reported history of drug use. However, they clarified that the HIV cases were detected through screening after their admission to the jail and were not linked to drug use inside the prison.

Routine screening at the jail also covers other health conditions, including hepatitis and other infectious diseases.

Officials associated with the Assam State AIDS Control Society are stationed at the jail and assist with HIV testing and related medical procedures, sources said.