377 Coronavirus Deaths In India, 38 In 24 Hours, Over 11,400 Cases So Far

In Gujarat, an MLA tested positive for coronavirus hours on Tuesday, after attending a meeting with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and two other ministers, sources said. Congress MLA Imran Khedawala also attended a press conference, where other MLAs and health officials were present.

Over 1,000 migrant workers gathered outside Mumbai's Bandra station on Tuesday protesting against the extension of the lockdown. Most demanded that they be allowed to go home. When the crowd ignored several warnings to disperse, batons were used, the police said. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had called Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to express concern and offer support.

Nearly 400 migrant labourers in Hyderabad tried to walk back to their homes in Srikakulam in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. They were sent back after Telangana minister T Srinivas Yadav assured them full support. He said the group of men and women will be provided 12 kg of rice per person, as promised by the state government, and also financial support.

States that have the most coronavirus cases are Maharashtra (2,687), Delhi (1,561), Tamil Nadu (1,204), Rajasthan (969) and Madhya Pradesh (730).

State data analysed by NDTV's Prannoy Roy showed that lockdown has not slowed down the virus in the state, though most other states have managed to leverage it and curb the spread of the infection.

Meghalaya has reported its first coronavirus after a doctor who had tested positive died. He was the first COVID-19 patient in the state.

In his 25-minute address on Tuesday, PM Modi put out a seven-point charter for people to follow, which included social distancing, taking care of the elderly and the poor, protecting jobs and preventing attacks on doctors and other frontline COVID-19 workers.

US President Donald Trump has cut off funding to the World Health Organization, accusing the UN body of mishandling the coronavirus crisis as governments grapple with how and when to get their struggling economies back to work. The US contributed $400 million to the WHO last year.

In the United States, the death toll hit a record 2,228 fatalities in 24 hours up to Tuesday evening, according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University.