36 Jammu And Kashmir Cops Made To Retire Over Criminal, Corruption Charges

The exercise was conducted as part of a regular process of scrutiny, an official said.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has ordered the premature retirement of 36 policemen for their alleged involvement in corruption and criminal activities, an official spokesperson said on Thursday.

"Government today prematurely retired 36 police personnel on charges of their involvement in corruption and criminal activities. These personnel conducted their duties in ways which were unbecoming of public servants and in violation of the established code of conduct," he said.

According to an official statement, the exercise was conducted as part of a regular process of scrutiny of records of officials.

"These employees were found involved in illegal activities, remained unauthorisedly absent from duties for a considerable period," the spokesperson said.

He said the cops were also "penalised in departmental inquiries and some of them found involved in corruption cases, facing serious criminal charges, and had doubtful integrity".