35-year-old Farmer Trampled To Death By Wild Elephant In Telangana

The forest officials have cordoned off the entire area. (Representational)

A 35-year-old farmer died after being attacked by a wild elephant in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district of Telangana on Wednesday, the forest department said.

The incident occurred on the outskirts of Burepalli village in Chinthalamanepally mandal of the district when the victim was working in an agricultural field, they said.

"For the first time a wild elephant entered Telangana from Maharashtra... there are no wild elephants in Telangana. It seems a herd of 70-75 elephants is moving along the other side of Pranahita river in Maharashtra. One of the elephants--a male tusker, strayed into Telangana by crossing Pranahita," a senior forest department official told news agency PTI.

"Our Maharashtra counterparts had informed us in advance about the movement (of elephants) and we have been monitoring. We had requested the villagers not to venture that side. In spite of our warning one person had gone to the field where he was attacked by the elephant and died," the official said.

The forest officials have cordoned off the entire area to make sure that elephant does not enter the village, he said.

"... if the elephant does not go back by tonight, then tomorrow we will have to drive it away," the official added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)