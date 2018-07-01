42 Killed After Bus Falls Into Gorge In Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal

The number of casualties is expected to rise, said Garhwal commissioner Dilip Jawalkar.

Forty-two passengers were killed after their bus fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand's Paudi Garhwal district this morning. Three are critically injured.

The accident happened on the Pipali-Bhoan motorway in Pauri Garhwal's Nainidanda block. The police and a team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are engaged in rescue operations.

According to reports, about 45 passengers were travelling in the mini bus which was headed for Ramnagar from Bhoan. The reason for the accident isn't known yet.

The injured were rushed to the hospital. The number of casualties is expected to rise, said Garhwal commissioner Dilip Jawalkar.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat expressed condolences to the family of those killed.

More details are awaited.