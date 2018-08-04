35 Kanwar Pilgrims Carry 361-Feet Long National Flag In UP

The pilgrimage was taken in memory of the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

The Delhi-Dehradun National Highway was soaked in the colours of the national flag. Around 35 pilgrims from Bulandshahr's Keshopur Sathla undertook the Kanwar Yatra, an annual pilgrimage by the Shiva devotees, and carried a 361-feet long national flag in memory of the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

The spectacular sight was a visual treat for thousands who gathered to watch the procession.

After collecting water from River Ganga in Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar, the pilgrims are now walking back to their village and will offer 'Gangajal' at a temple in their village.

"We love the tri-colour and our country. We are proud of the martyrs who have sacrificed their lives while protecting the country," said Moolchand Rajput, one of the devotees carrying the flag.

Thousands gathered to watch the national flag.

Another pilgrim, Narendra Saini, said that the purpose of bringing the flag is to remember the martyrs.

Kanwar yatra is an annual pilgrimage that is dedicated to Lord Shiva. More than 50 lakh people take this journey on foot to travel to Ganga from Gau Mukh Gangotri Dham and Haridwar and get holy water on their journey back to their hometown and offer it to Shiva temples on Shivratri which falls on August 9 this year.