34 Naxals Surrender In Chhattisgarh's Sukma: Police

Thirty-four Naxals, including three women, on Monday surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police said.

They were low rung functionaries of the proscribed outfit and were involved in cases of loot, attempt to murder in areas like Manikonta, Gaganpalli, Kongdam, Mettaguda and Maraiguda villages of Errabor area, about 500 kilometres from, a police official said.

Seventeen of them had permanent arrest warrants against their names, the official added.

They laid down their arms before Sukma Superintendent of Police DS Maravi at Errabor police station, he said.

"Among those who surrendered, Madvi Hinga was heading the Maoists' so-called revolutionary people's committee. He handed over his muzzle-loading gun to the police," he said.

He termed the surrender of such a large group of Naxals as a big success in the region, especially against the backdrop of the ultras Lok Sabha poll boycott call.

The region, which is part of Bastar Lok Sabha seat, will go to polls on April 11.

