32-Year-Old Murdered In Mumbai, Tree Cutter Used To Chop Body: 10 Points

Police found out about the murder on Wednesday from neighbours, who alerted them after a fetid stench was emanating from the seventh-floor flat in Mira Road's Geeta Nagar. Police suspect the murder took place on Sunday.

A neighbour, Somesh Srivastava, told NDTV that he went to the couple's home to check the source of the odour. He said no one opened the door initially and he heard the sound of something being sprayed before Sane finally came out.

A tree cutter was used to chop up the body, said officials. Some of the body parts were then boiled in a pressure cooker and, when police broke open the flat's door, they found some parts stored in a bucket.

The decomposing body parts were carried out of the apartment in garbage bags and bedsheets. Police suspect that Sane had disposed of some parts of the corpse.

Sane worked at a ration shop in Borivali and Saraswati, who was an orphan, had met him there in 2014. He told the police that the ration shop had been shut on May 29.

The accused, who was not married, has a house in Borivali, where some of his family members live. He had been staying apart from his family.

The couple had lived in the Mira Road apartment for five years and Sane told the police that they fought frequently.

Sane had claimed that Saraswati had consumed poison and died by suicide. Police officials, however, said that they are not believing all the statements that are being made by him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mira Road, Jayant Bajbale, said the body parts have been sent to the JJ Hospital in Mumbai for forensic analysis. A First Information Report, which includes the charge of murder, has been registered at the Naya Nagar police station