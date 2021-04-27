32-Year-Old Man Kills Pregnant Wife In Delhi, Held: Police

A case has been registered against Waseem, police said (Representational)

An eight-month pregnant woman was allegedly shot dead by her husband here on Tuesday, police said, adding the accused has been arrested.

The incident took place in southeast Delhi's Nizamuddin area. The victim, Saina (29), who had been jailed in a drug case, was released on bail on Saturday because of her pregnancy, they said.

"We received a call about the incident of firing at 10.42 am," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) R P Meena said.

One more person, identified as Shahadat, who used to work with Saina, was injured in the incident.

"A total of five bullets were fired out of which four hit Saina and one hit Shahadat," Meena said.

He further said that both the victims were admitted at Safdarjung hospital where Saina was declared brought dead and Shahadat was undergoing treatment.

The accused, Waseem (32), works as a financier and doesn't have any criminal background, police said, adding the weapon used in the offence was recovered from his possession.

The couple had been married for a year and this was Saina's fourth marriage.

According to police, when Saina was in jail, Waseem developed interest in her sister, Rehana.

When the heavily pregnant woman was released from prison, her husband didn't meet her, they said, adding the couple had multiple quarrels over the issue and eventually Waseem killed her.

A case has been registered against Waseem and Rehana's involvement is also being probed.