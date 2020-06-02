32 Lakh Migrants Back In Bihar, State May Stop Special Trains Soon

The special trains for migrants started on May 1.

With over 22 lakh migrant labourers already back in Bihar, the service of the special trains which ferried them back are likely to stop within a day or two. Only 23 trains reached Bihar on Monday, compared to the 140 trains that run every day on an average. The numbers are likely to reduce further over today and tomorrow.

According to the estimates of the Bihar government, around 10 lakh people have also returned on foot and shared vehicles since inter-state movement of vehicles and people was allowed in May.

The special trains for migrants have been running from May 1. Till date, over 1,400 trains have come to Bihar, which has one of the largest migrant populations.

While there is no concrete database of how many people moved out of the state in search of livelihood, almost 29 lakh people had registered for the Rs 1,000 aid promised by the Nitish Kumar government after the lockdown was announced in March.

Government officials estimate that so far, around 32 lakh people have come back to the state. Of them, 2 lakh people came back in March by bus, with the help of the Delhi and Uttar Pradesh governments.

After the lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, lakhs of workers across the country found themselves out of a job overnight. Left to fend for themselves, many started a long march home as all transport ground to a halt.

The special trains that started on May 1 by the centre after considerable tussle with the states did not help everyone. Faced with glitches in the system and a process of registration they could not handle, many tried to make their way home on illegal trucks, tempos, auto rickshaws and even cycles.