317 Child Marriage Instances In Assam During 2017-18: Minister

Assam has witnessed a 10 fold rise in child marriage since 2015-16 with 317 instances recorded during 2017-18, said Social Welfare Minister Pramila Rani Brahma in the Assembly Friday.

There were 32 instances of child marriage during 2015-16 which rose to 96 during 2016-17 and 317 during 2017-18, the minister told the House while replying to a question of MLA Roselina Tirkey of the Congress.

From zero record in 2015-16, Kamrup district with 59 such instances this year topped the list of child marriage cases, which are recorded by the district child protection units in 27 districts of the state, Brahma said.

Neighboring Barpeta district followed with 39 and Baksa district with 26 instances this year, she added.