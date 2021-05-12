300 Deaths, 13,287 New Covid Cases In 24 Hours In Delhi, Slight Drop In Positivity Rate

Delhi registered 13, 287 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, with 300 fatalities reported over the past 24 hours. The positivity rate has further dropped to 17.03 per cent.

The national positivity rate stands at 21 per cent.

Under lockdown till May 17, the city-sate crossed the grim milestone of 20,000 Covid deaths yesterday.

The national capital started registering a spike in cases and deaths towards the end of March in the second wave. By mid-April, the city was reporting over 300 deaths daily, which rose to 400 in May.

Earlier today, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that Covaxin maker Bharat Biotech has refused to supply doses to Delhi "under instructions" from the central government, accusing the centre of controlling the supply of Covid shots and of "vaccine mismanagement".

The centre's national vaccine policy has been spluttering with states complaining about lack of doses to vaccinate its people.