Man Killed In CRPF Firing In 'Self-Defence' In J&K Gets Quiet Burial

Police have said the vehicle did not stop at a checkpost despite being signalled to. File

A quiet burial was given to 30-year-old Parvez Ahmad, who was killed in firing by security forces at Anantnag yesterday. Police have said CRPF personnel opened fire in "self-defence" at the SUV Pervez was in when the vehicle did not stop at a checkpost despite being signalled to.

They have said the vehicle did not have a number plate and sped towards the naka party. "It was challenged by the troops on duty. Troops fired in self-defence and one person died," said Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir.

The pictures of Parvez's body lying in the vehicle have gone viral. Several political leaders have condemned the killing that took place amid high security alert in the Valley in the wake of recent civilian killings by terrorists.

"Perviaz Ahmed a tribal Muslim was killed last night by CRPF. Who will speak for him, he was also citizen of J&K. His funeral was held early morning, even his family was not able to attend nimaz jinaza. What was his fault. #Kashmir," said tribal activist Guftar Ahmad.

PDP chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has termed it the "start of a knee jerk reaction" and said the civilian's death was the result of "disproportionate force" used by CRPF.

"This appears to be the start of a knee jerk reaction to what has transpired during last two days. Disproportionate force has been used by CRPF which has resulted in this innocent civilian's death. Will there be any action against the trigger happy personnel?" she tweeted.

Over the past one week, seven civilians have been killed by terrorists in targeted attacks. Among them is a Kashmiri Pandit pharmacy owner, two teachers -- one of them a Hindu from Jammu and a local Sikh woman --, a street food vendor from Bihar and three local Muslims.

According to police, 28 civilians have been killed since January -- seven of them non-Muslims and 21 local Muslims.

In Jammu, several groups, including Kashmiri Pandits, have protested against the killing of minorities in Kashmir.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has said targeted killings are part of a well-planned conspiracy and vowed tough retaliation. He has said there are people across the border who want to promote terrorist activities in the Valley as they see tourism and industrial investment growing.

"Clearly it's a well-planned conspiracy to upset that. We have to decimate this conspiracy. We will do everything to finish this whole ecosystem" he added.