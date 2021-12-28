30 Women Students Of Pune Institute Hospitalised With Stomach Ache, Nausea

The condition of all the women is stable, doctors said (Representational)

Thirty women of a training institute in Pune were hospitalised with stomach pain and nausea and many were treated at the Out-Patients Department, officials said today.

Pune district civil surgeon Dr Ashok Nandapurkar said it is a suspected case of food poisoning.

"As per the information we have received, the girls had consumed food items made from paneer on Christmas. On Monday, some of them complained of stomach ache and nausea," he said.

"A total of 22 girls have been taken to the Bhor sub-district hospital. Of them, seven are admitted and the rest are being treated at the OPD level. The remaining students have been taken to Sassoon hospital," he said.

District officials said the condition of all the women is stable, adding that food and water samples are being collected for examination.

The training institute, on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway, is a non-profit organisation and offers a one-year free course in software programming to women from low-income families.