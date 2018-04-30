Girl, 3, Falls Into Pot Of Hot Gulab Jamun Syrup, Dies

A three-year-old girl died after falling into a pot of hot sugar syrup in the Nashik district, the police said today.The girl's family members, who are into the catering business, had boiled the sugar syrup in a big aluminum pot to prepare gulab jamuns for an order at their residence in the Panchavati area in Nashik yesterday.The minor, identified as Swara Pravin Shirode, was playing at that time and accidentally fell into the aluminium pot and sustained severe burns, an official at the Panchavati police station said. The family members rushed the girl to a private hospital where she died, he said. Later, some angry relatives of the girl allegedly ransacked the hospital, alleging that the child died due to negligence in treatment, the official said.A case was registered in connection with the incident, he added.