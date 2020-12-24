3 Workers Kidnapped By Suspected Terrorists In Tripura Released

The workers returned to Tripura from the Bangladesh side of the border on foot. (Representational)

Three construction workers kidnapped by suspected terrorists from a village near the Indo-Bangla border in Tripura have been released after 16 days in captivity, officials said.

The three men, involved in border-fencing work, were kidnapped on December 7, allegedly by the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT), when they were working in Malda Kumar Roaja Para of Ganganagar, Dhalai District. A massive search operation was launched in the area to find the workers.

On Wednesday night, the workers -- identified as Subhash Bhowmik of Udaipur, Subal Debnath of Charilam and Ganapati Tripura of Malda Kumar Roaja Para -- returned to Tripura from the Bangladesh side of the border on foot.

Sudip Bhowmik, son of construction worker Subhash Bhowmik, said his family was informed by the police that his father, along with two others, was released unharmed by the terrorists on Wednesday evening.

Sources said locals saw three people coming from the Bangladesh side, from near pillar number 2273 of Indo-Bangla International Border, on Wednesday evening. They informed the local Border Security Force outpost officials who took the men to DP Para Border Outpost.

Four terrorists of the banned NLFT-BM faction also surrendered today in front of Tripura director general of police VS Yadav at Ambassa in Dhalai district.