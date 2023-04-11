3 Women Killed In Road Accident In Assam

Following the incident, Police opened fire in the air to disperse the mob.

At least 3 women were killed in a road accident on Monday after a speeding car reportedly ran over them in Assam's Dibrugarh. The victims, who were working as garden labourers, have been identified as Rita Bhakta, Sunita Bedia and Mina Bedia.

After the incident, angry locals set a police vehicle ablaze and also blocked the road for hours.

No casualties were reported during the police firing.

"The swift Dzire ran over three women when they were passing through the bypass. The swift Dzire was overseeing and due to that the accident took place," police said in statement.