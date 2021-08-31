3 Women Charged In UP After Video Shows Them Thrashing Girl: Police

Police said they are probing the matter further (Representational)

Three women were charged after a social media video purportedly showed them brutally thrashing a girl at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, police said on Tuesday.

The video was circulated widely on social media. It shows some women pulling the girl by her hair and punching and kicking her around.

Mainyar Station House Officer Rajiv Singh said that after probe, the police found the video was of Manikpur village.

He said an FIR has been lodged against three women -- Riya, Tuntun and Punnu - on a complaint of the girl.

The officer said it appears the girl was thrashed allegedly because she used to talk to a man over phone, a claim she had disputed.

He said the girl was called to the house of a local on August 25 and was beaten. The girl, however, said she was beaten up after being accused of mobile theft.

