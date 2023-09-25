3 Union Ministers In BJP's Second List Of 39 Candidates For Madhya Pradesh Polls

BJP announces second list for Madhya Pradesh elections. (Representational)

Three Union Ministers - Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel and Faggan Singh Kulaste - have made it to the BJP's second list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh polls. The new list was announced hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a massive gathering of BJP workers in Bhopal.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has been fielded from Dimani, Prahlad Patel (Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Jal Shakti) from Narsingpur and Faggan Singh Kulaste (Minister of State for Rural Development and Steel) from Niwas seat.

The party is yet to announce the name of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

BJP national general secretary has also been included in the list. He will contest from Indore-1 seat.

Three party MPs - Uday Pratap Singh, Riti Pathak and Ganesh Singh- are also the part of the second list and will contest from Gadarwara, Sidhi and Satna respectively.

The ruling BJP had named same number of candidates in its first list as well.

Madhya Pradesh, which has 230 assembly seats, is scheduled to go for polls later this year.

In the last assembly election in 2018, the Congress came to power and formed the government with senior leader Kamal Nath as the Chief Minister. However, the BJP formed the government in 2020 after a coup by then Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia who, along with 22 MLAs joined the BJP.