3 Terrorists Who Attacked Army Vehicle In J&K's Akhnoor Gunned Down

Security forces gunned down three terrorists responsible for attacking an Army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor sector yesterday. The operation spanned 27 hours and concluded early Tuesday morning.

The encounter began on Monday when the terrorists fired at an ambulance that was part of an Army convoy near the Line of Control (LoC). By evening, one attacker was neutralised, while two others were eliminated on Tuesday during a final assault near the Assan temple in Jogwan village.

Following a night of relative quiet, the joint teams of the Army and police initiated a renewed push at around 7 am, resulting in intense gunfire and two subsequent fatalities within two hours. The operation involved the use of BMP-II infantry combat vehicles, special forces, and National Security Guard (NSG) commandos, alongside aerial support from helicopters and drones.

"After a night-long lull, the security forces pushed for a final assault against the holed-up terrorists at around 7 am, leading to a fresh gunfight," an official said.

A notable casualty was Phantom, a four-year-old Belgian Malinois service dog, who died after sustaining injuries while drawing enemy fire during the operation.