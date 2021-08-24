3 Terrorists Killed In Kashmir's Sopore, Police Say 100 Killed This Year

Police said after this encounter they have killed over 100 terrorists this year (File)

Three terrorists have been killed during an operation by security forces in Sopore area of north Kashmir, police said today. With this, police said they have killed 100 terrorists this year.

This is the second major anti-terrorist operation within the last 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir.

Police said a joint operation by the Army, police and CRPF was launched late last night after they received a specific input about the presence of terrorists at a village in Sopore.

Heavy firing stated as soon as forces zeroed in the cordon. In an ensuing encounter, all the three terrorists were killed, police said.

During the operation, the target structure where terrorists had taken shelter was destroyed and an adjacent house was damaged.

Inspector General of police Vijay Kumar said after this encounter they have killed over 100 terrorists this year.

On Monday evening, police killed Abbas Sheikh, a top commander of the Lashkar-e-Toiba, and his accomplice during undercover operation. Sheikh was killed by ten undercover cops who cornered him in the Aloochi Bagh area in the heart of Srinagar in a Bollywood-style operation.