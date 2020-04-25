3 Terrorists Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Jammu And Kashmir's Pulwama District

3 terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces in Awantipora's Goripora area (Representational)

3 terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district today, the police said.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Goripora area of Awantipora in south Kashmir district in the early hours of the morning after receiving specific intelligence inputs about the presence of some terrorists there, a police official told news agency Press Trust of India.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces as they narrowed down on them. The security forces retaliated, he said.

"In the ensuing gunfight, two terrorists and one of their "hardcore" associates were killed," the official told news agency PTI.

He said searches were going on in the area and further details were awaited.

