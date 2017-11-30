3 Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Budgam

Three terrorists were today killed in an encounter with security forces in Pakherpora area of central Kashmir's Budgam district, the Army said.Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Futlipora in Pakherpora area, 45 kms from Srinagar, following information about presence of terrorists in the area, an Army official said.He said the terrorists opened fire on security forces, who retaliated, triggering a fierce gunbattle."Three militants were killed in the gunbattle," the official said adding the operation was still in progress.Police sources said a security force personnel sustained injuries during the operation while two civilian youth were hurt in security forces action against protestors who were trying to disrupt the anti-terror operation.