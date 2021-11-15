3 Terrorists Killed In Arunachal As Army Steps Up Counter-Insurgency Ops

Three terrorists of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim have been killed. (Representational)

Three terrorists have been killed in Arunachal Pradesh today as the Indian Army steps up counter-insurgency operations in the North East. This comes two days after seven people - an Assam Rifles Colonel, his wife, his eight-year-old son, and four soldiers - were killed in an ambush by terrorists near the border with Myanmar in Manipur.

An Assam Rifles unit is carrying out the critical operation in south Arunachal Pradesh's Longding area that started at 8:30 am today.

Three terrorists of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-KYA) have been killed so far as the operation continues.

On Saturday, Manipur saw one of the deadliest in the region in recent times in Churachandpur district.

"Five soldiers including Colonel Viplav Tripathi, Commanding Officer of 46 Assam Rifles, have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. The family of the Commanding Officer - wife and child - also lost their lives. DG and all ranks of Assam Rifles offer condolences to the brave soldiers and families," the Assam Rifles said in a statement. Manipur-based terrorist groups People's Liberation Army, or PLA, and Manipur Naga People's Front, or MNPF, claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths and wrote: "Strongly condemn the attack on the Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur. I pay homage to those soldiers and family members who have been martyred today. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of sadness."

"Justice will be delivered," Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh stressed.

However, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the BJP-led government at the centre over the attack. "The terrorist attack on the army convoy in Manipur once again proves that the Modi government is not capable of protecting the nation. My condolences to those killed in action and condolences to their families. The nation will remember your sacrifice," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

