3 Suspended For Drinking In Madhya Pradesh School, Video Goes Viral

Two teachers have been suspended from alchohol drinking inside school premises. (Representational)

A teacher and two employees of a government school in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district were placed under suspension after a video purportedly showing them consuming liquor in the premises went viral on social media, an official said on Sunday.

Tribal development official SS Markam said assistant teacher Sunil Tiwari, clerk Vinod Harshal and watchman Shivkumar were suspended on Saturday, while the proposal to take action against another teacher has been sent to the divisional commissioner.

A show cause notice has also been issued to the school's principal, Mr Markam added.