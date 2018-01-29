3 States Get Contempt Notice From Supreme Court On Cow Vigilantism

The notice from the Supreme Court came following a petition by Tushar Gandhi, who has been pursuing the matter since last year.
It was in response to his petition that the top court, on September 6, had asked 26 states to maintain law and order and prevent violence by cow vigilantes. The states had been asked to depute nodal officers and highway patrol and keep the court oinformed about their progress.
The top court also asked the Centre -- which had pleaded that law and order was a state subject -- whether under the Constitution, it had the responsibility to ask states to crack down on cow vigilantism.
Days later, on September 26, a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra further underscored that compliance reports should be filed. "Nobody can wash off their hands (from their duty). We will give directions to all the states," the court said.
The first incident of cow vigilantism was reported from Dadri in Uttar Pradesh in 2015, in which an elderly man, Mohammad Akhlaq, was beaten to death after allegations that he had killed a cow.
As reports of similar incidents from other states piled up, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ministers condemned cow vigilantism. "I have seen that some people are into crimes all night and wear the garb of gau rakshaks in the day," PM Modi had said.