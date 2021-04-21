3 State-Owned Energy Company's Employees Kidnapped In Assam

A complaint has been lodged by ONGC with the local police (Representational)

Three Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) employees were kidnapped by suspected ULFA (I) armed group in Lakuwa area in upper Assam's Sivasagar district on Wednesday.

The kidnapped employees have been identified as Mohini Mohan Gogoi, junior technician, Alakesh Saikia, junior engineer assistant and Ritul Saikia, junior technician.



"The abducted employees were taken by the miscreants in an operational vehicle belonging to ONGC. Later, the vehicle was found abandoned near the Nimonagarh jungles close to the Assam-Nagaland border," ONGC press statement stated.

A complaint has been lodged by ONGC with the local police. Higher officials of the police are at the spot.

The administration has been informed about the incident.

On December 21, 2020, ULFA (I) kidnapped two Quippo employees from Changlang area of Arunachal Pradesh and after three months, they were released.

"We are investigating the matter but till now we cannot say anything. We suspect it was done by ULFA (I) group," said a police official.