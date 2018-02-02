3 Soldiers Killed After Avalanche Hits Army Camp In Jammu And Kashmir's Kupwara

The avalanche hit an army post of 21 Rajput around 4:30 pm at Sona Pandi Gali in Machil, according to reports.
"In an unfortunate incident of avalanche in Machhil sector, the Army lost three valiant soldiers," an army official said, adding that the bodies have been recovered.
Last month, 11 people - including a one-year-old baby - were killed after a vehicle they were travelling in was hit by an avalanche in Kupwara. A Border Roads Organisation engineer, who was also hit by an avalanche in the same area, was recovered but could not be revived.