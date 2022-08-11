3 Soldiers Killed In Action In J&K Army Camp Attack, 2 Terrorists Shot Dead

Police said the Lashkar-e-Toiba terror group is behind the attack.

Three soldiers were killed in action in a pre-dawn suicide attack on an army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri. Two terrorists were shot dead.

Two soldiers were also injured in the attack.

This is the first major terrorist attack on an Army facility in Jammu and Kashmir since 2018.

The terrorists were trying to scale the fence of the camp when an army sentry spotted them and opened fire, leading to a gunfight.

"Someone (terrorists) tried to cross the fence of Army camp at Pargal. Sentry challenged and exchange of fire took place," Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh said.

Rajouri district and other parts of the Jammu region have largely been free from terrorism but over the last six months there have been a series of terrorist-related incidents in Jammu.

Recently, police busted a major Lashkar module in the area after the arrest of Talib Hussain Shah, a BJP leader who was eventually disowned by the party.

Shah, according to police, was involved in series of attacks in the area and large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from him.

The attack comes just a day after police averted a major tragedy by recovering 25 kg improvised explosive device (IED) in Pulwama district of the union territory.

In a similar terror attack in 2016, at least 18 soldiers were killed in action in Uri in the union territory.