3 Siblings Among 4 Killed As Truck Rams Into Roadside House In Madhya Pradesh's Damoh

The driver of the truck fled from the spot after the accident, police said (Representational)

Two teenage brothers, their minor sister and one more person were killed after a truck rammed into a roadside house in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh, the police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred at Aajani Taparia village on Batiyagarh-Hatta Road around 11 pm on Friday when the family members were sleeping in their roadside mud (kutcha) house, senior police officer DR Teniwar said.

"Following the mishap, the injured were rushed to a hospital, where Akash Ahirwar (18), his 14-year-old brother Omkar and 16-year-old sister Manisha died, while their parents are undergoing treatment at the district hospital," he said.

Another man, identified as Purushottam Sahu, who was travelling in the truck after taking a lift, also died in the accident, he said.

The driver of the truck fled from the spot after the accident and a search has been launched for him, Mr Teniwar added.