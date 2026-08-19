3 Shots In 3 Seconds: Firing At Ludhiana Pizza Outlet Caught On Camera

Panic gripped a pizza outlet after unidentified assailants opened fire inside the eatery late at night, firing three shots in just three seconds before fleeing the spot.

The entire incident, at the upscale Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar area of the city, was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the outlet. The footage shows the attackers entering the shop and firing three consecutive shots before making their escape. Outlet workers and customers were seen running out in panic after the shooting.

Police are now examining the CCTV footage to identify the suspects and trace their whereabouts.

The incident took a new turn after an Instagram page named 'Gopi Lahoria Group' posted a message claiming responsibility for the firing. The post reportedly contained threatening language directed at the outlet, raising concerns over a possible gang-related angle.

Following the social media post, the police cyber cell has also stepped into the investigation. Officials are verifying whether the Instagram account is genuinely linked to a gang or whether it was created by someone else to spread fear and falsely claim responsibility for the attack.

Investigators are also examining technical details related to the account, including information that could help identify the person operating it and trace its location.

Police are currently treating both the CCTV footage and the social media post as key pieces of evidence. The motive behind the firing, the identity of the attackers and the authenticity of the gang's claim are being investigated.

The incident has once again raised concerns over gun violence and gang-related threats in Ludhiana, with police working to establish whether the shooting was a targeted attack or part of a wider extortion or gang rivalry.